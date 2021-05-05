Miami Heat Hoping to Regroup After Two-Day Break

After falling to the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, the Miami Heat will have two days off

The Miami Heat had their three-game winning streak halted at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday.

The Heat fell 127-113 in a game where Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. were just too much. They combined for 59 points, including a career-high 36 from Hardaway. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 19 points and nine rebounds while Trevor Ariza added 18 points.

“Today I think there was a super high level of shot-making that Doncic and Hardaway were doing," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We just played poorly tonight. That is not to take away anything from Dallas. Dallas played extremely well. I think they forced us into that poor play on both ends.”

The good news is the Heat will have some time to recover from the defeat. They will have two full days off before returning to the court. They play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves before hitting the road for a couple games against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s definitely going to help a little bit," guard Goran Dragic said. "Coming from a back-to-back to one day off and then this game, the team is tired. That is not an excuse because everybody has the similar schedules, so we have to deal with it. Definitely good to have the day off tomorrow to try and get treatment and relax.”

