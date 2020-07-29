InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

As of now, defense not a concern for Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are just calling it one bad performance.

There is no defensive concerns after Tuesday's 126-110 scrimmage loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the preseason portion of the NBA restart complete, the Heat still feel they are capable of playing playoff-quality defense.

"Not very concerning because we know what we got to do," forward Jimmy Butler said. "We didn't make anything difficult for them. We didn't get back. We didn't rebound. We turned the ball over. We did everything that we always say that we are not going to do. Now, it gets real."

The Heat resume regular season play Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in Orlando. Before the season was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were ranked 11th in scoring defense at 108.9 points a game. They are one of two top four seeds outside of the Top 10. The other is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he will use the next three days to assess the situation.

"I'll get to the film with the rest of the staff and we'll get a better evaluation than right now," Spoelstra said.

Center Bam Adebayo, who returned to the lineup Tuesday after a two-week bout with coronavirus, has noticed a pattern when the defensive issues begin.

"I feel like our biggest thing is we've just got to communicate when we get fatigued," Adebayo said. "I feel like that's the only thing that is stopping us. When we get fatigued, we stop talking and they start making a run."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo nearing 100 percent

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was back in the lineup Tuesday after missing two weeks because of COVID-19

Shandel Richardson

Heat center Bam Adebayo joins fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo uses media interview session to speak out against the death of Breonna Taylor

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro becoming a more complete player

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro still trying to shed the "shooter" label

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Kelly Olynyk finding his role in the lineup

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk becoming a key contributor off the bench

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Heat's Kendrick Nunn feeling `great' after bout with COVID-19

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn rejoins team after fighting coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Video: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo on recovering from COVID-19

Miami Heat center rejoins the team after testing positive for coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo easing his way back into the lineup

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says he will take it slow after fight with coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn out of quarantine after dealing with COVID-19

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn have rejoined the team

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jimmy Butler displays singing talents in latest Michelob ad

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler featured in Michelob Ultra commercial

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat awaiting the return of Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks on the importance of center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn returning to the lineup

Shandel Richardson