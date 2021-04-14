NewsSI.com
Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets Preview

The Miami Heat play at the Denver Nuggets in the third of a four-game road trip

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +4

VITALS: The Heat and Nuggets meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, Denver won 109-82 Jan. 27 in Miami. With a win, the Heat will split the season series for the second consecutive year. The Heat are 34-33 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games ... Over his last nine games, Duncan Robinson has averaged 15.8 points (142) while shooting 55.2 percent (48-of-87) from the field, 53.2 percent (41-of-77) from three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) and forward Jimmy Butler (ankle) are probable. ... The Nuggets have won 17 of their last 21 games ... For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (knee) is out. 

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

NUGGETS

G Will Barton

G Monte Morris 

C Nikola Jokic

F Aaron Gordon

F Michael Porter Jr

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Tuesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns: “I feel like we didn’t play together like we should have,” center Bam Adebayo said. “When we’re playing together everybody is involved, everybody’s in rhythm. And today I feel like a lot of times we were playing hero ball instead of trying to move the defense.”

