Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Nuggets -5

Vitals: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 57 3-pointers. Last year he set the single-season franchise record .. The Heat will play without forward Jimmy Butler for a ninth straight game because of COVID-19. Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) are also out. Avery Bradley (COVID), Tyler Herro (back) and Goran Dragic (groin) are questionable ... Forward Kelly Olynk is 20 points shy of reaching 5,000 for his career ... Second-year forward KZ Okpala will make his fourth start of the season after spending most of last year in G League ... The Nuggets enter on a four-game winning streak and have won seven of nine ... Center Nikola Jokic leads the NBA with 17 double-doubles ... Greg Whittington (knee) and P.J. Dozier (hamstring) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Goran Dragic

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F KZ Okpala

NUGGETS

G Gary Harris

G Jamal Murray

C Nikola Jokić

F Will Barton III

F Paul Millsap

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Goran Dragic: “We are shorthanded, but we did march in the right direction. When we get bodies back, players back, it’s going to be much easier. And it’s going to be six games at home, so every game counts. We need to make a run and can’t wait to get those guys back.”

