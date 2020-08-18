SI.com
Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. expected to played tonight against Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

During pregame interviews, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Jones should be ready to go.

"The plan is for him to be cleared by (trainer Jay Sabol) in the next hour or so," Spoelstra said nearly two hours before tip-off.

Jones sustained a neck strain in third quarter of a 109-92 loss Friday to the Pacers in the regular-season finale. It occurred when he was hit in the neck and shoulder while trying to get by a screen. He was wheeled off the court on a stretcher, causing concerns within the organization and fans. 

"I was in a lot of pain," Jones told reporters on Saturday. "I could feel my hands, my feet, everything. I knew nothing was really bad. They just wanted to take precaution ... I'm glad they did."

Jones, who won this year's slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in February, is among the Heat's latest developmental turned rotation player. He is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 59 games. Two seasons ago, Jones was signed to a two-way contract before earning a standard deal.

The Heat, who finished 44-29, are the No. 5 seed in the postseason. This is the the fourth time the teams have met in the playoffs since 2010. 

