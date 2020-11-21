SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Miami Heat in Favor of Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

Three years ago, Derrick Jones Jr. was making the league minimum while playing on a two-year contract with the Miami Heat. 

On Friday, he cashed in for all his hard work. Jones left Miami to sign a two-year, $19-million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season he made $1.6 million with the Heat. 

Jones is yet another of Miami's G League prospect to rotation player success stories. He went undrafted out of UNLV before gaining notice while playing for Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's minor league affiliate. He was called up in December of 2017 and made an immediate impact. 

He averaged 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in his three seasons with the Heat. Last year the high-flying forward won the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. He made a ascension with the Heat as Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson and Duncan Robinson, who all started in the G League. 

Robinson set the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointer made last season while starting 68 games. 

Jones was part the Heat's first day of free agency that included re-signing guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard. Their returns means Miami will have most of the core back from last year's team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

"I'd like to run this back," Heat team president Pat Riley said recently

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Guard Goran Dragic re-signs with the Miami Heat

Miami Heat bring back Goran Dragic for at least another season

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Appointed to NBA's Newly-Formed Social Justice Coalition

Miami Heat's Micky Arison part of inaugural social justice committee

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Expects Precious Achiuwa to Thrive With Miami Heat

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says the Miami Heat were the team that needed to draft Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Select Precious Achiuwa At No. 20 in First Round of NBA Draft

Heat take Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa in first round

Shandel Richardson

by

Breez10

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Signs Multi-Year Shoe Deal With Li-Ning

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler joins Dwyane Wade at Li-Ning

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Seems Like a Perfect Fit

After being hampered by size in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat added frontcourt depth by drafting Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Potential Draft Pick Vernon Carey Jr. Familiar With Professional Athlete Lifestyle

Vernon Carey Jr has benefitted from growing up with a father who played in the NFL

Shandel Richardson

by

Breez10

Miami Heat Could Focus Their Draft Intentions on Washington's Isaiah Stewart

Drafting a big man could be the Miami Heat's priority

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem to Return For Another Season

Longtime Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem back for at least one more year

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Maryland's Jalen Smith Brings Versatility at the Power Forward Spot

The Miami Heat have shown interest in Maryland forward Jalen Smith at the No. 20 spot in the NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej