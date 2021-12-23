Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are set to defend their three-game home win streak at FTX Arena Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.

This comes only four days after a 100-90 loss to the Pistons on their home court.

Just two nights ago the Heat put on a show in their victory against the Indiana Pacers. It proved to be a night for the club to get back into a rhythm. With the return of Tyler Herro from injury and a resurgence in the play of Duncan Robinson, the team is playing with the confidence it needs.

The young duo in Robinson and Herro dropped 26 points each, leading all scorers. Robinson attributed the dominant play to unselfish, efficient basketball.

“When the ball’s moving like that, people just feel the energy of the ball, unselfish play," Robinson said. “It’s easy to let it fly."

The Miami Heat also tied a franchise record of 22 3-pointers made.

This still all comes without the help of a number of key players. Head coach Eric Spoelstra has a definite game plan, however, that will continue to translate to success.

“It’s coming from within the context of our identity and how we want to play,” Spoelstra said. “We still have an aggressive attack. Guys are putting a lot of pressure on the paint. Our spacing certainly helps. But our paint touches are key for us. We might not get to the line as much as we previously would with Jimmy (Butler) and Bam (Adebayo) playing. But we still can put a lot of pressure on the paint and that leads to open threes and guys have really worked on that.”

The Heat have an opportunity to put this gameplan to the test in their rematch with Detroit. The Pistons will be without one of their young stars Cade Cunnigham, who has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com