Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Filling the Void in the Middle

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon had arguably one of the best games of his career Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

He scored 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting and had 12 rebounds. Dedmon, a backup, has filled in as the starter since Bam Adebayo underwent thumb surgery. The injury is expected to keep him out six weeks.

“I always feel like I can play in the starting role, bench role, whatever it is," Dedmon said. "I’m just out here playing my game, just having fun and playing basketball. It definitely helps to get in a rhythm. The more minutes you get, it helps with your play and it helps with your confidence. So it definitely feels good to be out there and play.”

Dedmon attributed his success against the Bulls to point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 14 assists and also 16 points.

“We are just kind of figuring it out as we go along," Dedmon said. "Kyle is a very unselfish player, so anytime somebody is open, he’s going to find you. The pocket pass was working tonight, so that’s what we did.”

Added Lowry, "We are missing Jimmy, Bam, Markieff and Victor, so we have to find ways to adapt and adjust."

The Heat return to action Monday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is the start of a four-game road trip that includes stops in Philadelphia, Orlando and Detroit.

