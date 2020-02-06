Miami Heat complete trade with Memphis, adding James Johnson and Dion Waiters in exchange for Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder

InsideTheHeat
At 74, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has no time to patiently wait to make another run at an NBA championship.

He wants to challenge now. Right away. 

Riley made that clear when the Heat pulled off a trade Thursday that puts them in contention of making a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. According to ESPN, the Heat agreed to send Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder. At 34-16, the Heat are fourth in the conference standings behind Milwaukee, Toronto and Boston.  

The trade allows Miami to rid itself of two players who began the season in coach Erik Spoelstra's doghouse and another who spent most of the year on the injury report. Waiters and Johnson dealt with early-season conditioning issues, with Johnson being sent home from preseason training camp. Waiters was suspended three times for violating team rules before recently working his way back into the lineup only because of injuries. 

Winslow played just 11 games while dealing with back issues. He departs five seasons after being the team's lottery pick in the 2015 draft. 

In return, the Heat get the experienced Iguodala. At 36, he is a one-time All-Star and was named Finals MVP in 2016 after leading the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 29-year-old Crowder, a former second-round pick, gives the Heat another wing scorer and added defensive depth. He is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 45 starts. Hill, 28, provided solid minutes off the bench in Memphis, averaging 5.7 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The newcomers could join the team early as Friday's game at Sacramento. 

