LeBron James, Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat

DJ Khaled Tabs Jimmy Butler As His MVP Favorite

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night headliner remains true to his Miami roots

Miami Heat superfan,DJ Khaled was recently on NBA Twitter Spaces along with former player Baron Davis and host Jason Zone Fisher. 

During their 30-minute conversation, Khaled revealed his MVP candidates for the season. 

“Me again, I’m going to repping my hometown Dade County and my team, the Miami Heat," said Khaled, who will headline All-Star Saturday Night in Cleveland. "The whole Heat team deserves the MVP for sure. If we just pick one, I will say [Jimmy] Butler because he gives you one trillion percent every time he hits the floor."

The Miami Heat are in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 record after their victory earlier this week against the Washington Wizards. Butler is part of the reason for the success. He leads the team in scoring 21.8 points, adding 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in 36 games. 

DJ Khaled later admitted his bias but said he is pulling for former Heat player LeBron James after Butler. 

“I have to rep my city, and if not for Butler, I have to shout out my other brother King James," DJ Khaled said. First, he is incredible, and you know. King James turns it up even more around this time, right? He already turns it up, and after All-Star, he takes it to another level. He just goes into another notch of greatness and goes to a higher level. I am sorry I am biased. I’m going to rep the team and my people all the time.”

The Heat return to action Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net

