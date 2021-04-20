Duncan Robinson Continues To Make Mark on Miami Heat Record Book

Last year it was the Miami Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers made.

Now, it's about cementing his Heat legacy even further for forward Duncan Robinson. On Monday, he became the first player to make at least 200 3-pointers in multiple seasons.

“I have learned in my career to not expect anything," Robinson said. "I don’t want to say I would be surprised, but I know I am capable and I have known I am capable. It is just a matter of opportunity. Like with so many guys in this league, opportunity and situation, and I feel really fortunate to be in a great one here. It makes it easy on me that I just kind of go out there and show up every single day, handle my business and try to the best of my ability to be a consummate professional. In terms of the game-play stuff, they just let me be me and be aggressive and see where the chips fall. It is super humbling to be in any record book, but let alone a franchise like this. I just try not to take it for granted and try to keep it rolling.”

The only other Heat players to make 200 3-pointers in a season are Wayne Ellington (227), Damon Jones (225) and Tim Hardaway (203). Robinson is in the club despite going undrafted in 2018 and beginning his NBA career on a two-way contract.

“It’s a lot of work behind the scenes," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Persistence and staying with it. Not getting caught up in the highs and lows. If you’re that kind of shooter and that’s your role, you’re going to go through different stretches of the season where it’s going to be great and other times you have to work through it. He’s always a threat. He’s always going to be defended that way. From our standpoint, our offense functions at an extremely high level when he’s on the court. He’s improving in other areas as well.”

