Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Earns Invite To 3-point Contest At All-Star Weekend

The Miami Heat have yet another participant for NBA All-Star Weekend.

On Monday, forward Duncan Robinson received an invited to compete in the 3-point contest later this month at United Center in Chicago.

Robinson joins a long list of Heat players who will represent the organization during the weekend. Guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were named All-Star reserves last Thursday. Derrick Jones Jr. will participate in the dunk contest while rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro were chosen for the Rising Stars Challenge. Adebayo will also compete in the Skills Competition. The Heat will have a representative in every competition. Last year retiring guard Dwyane Wade was the only Heat player to receive an invite.

The All-Star event takes place from Feb. 14-16.

Robinson, in his second season, is making his first appearance. Two years ago, he went undrafted out of Michigan before earning a spot on the Heat's summer league team. He then was awarded a two-way contract and later was given a guaranteed deal.

This season, Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 43 starts. He has made 161 3-pointers, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Robinson is also fifth in the league at 43 percent shooting from the arc.

He is the first Heat participant in the competition since Wayne Ellington in 2018. Five Heat players have won the event, including Glen Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2017), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011).

After Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have a five-game, West Coast road trip before the All-Star break.