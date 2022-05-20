Should Duncan Robinson Be Re-Inserted into the Miami Heat’s Starting Lineup?

After losing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics Thursday, the Miami Heat will obviously have to make adjustments.

One of those could be moving forward Duncan Robinson back to the starting lineup. Robinson had six points, five rebounds and three assists in the lost. He had as many points as Max Strus and Bam Adebayo, who had double the amount of playing time.

Robinson did shoot 0 of 4 from three-point range, but this is understandable considering he hasn’t played more than 15 minutes since Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Robinson’s increased playing time could mean a possibility of coming back into the starting lineup. The shooting guard can regain his efficiency if he is consistently in the game.

He may be a liability on defense, but that can’t continue to justify his lack of playing time. The offensive ineptitude of the Heat the past two matchups should be enough to grant Robinson more time on the floor. While Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.8 points in the playoffs, the next leading scorer is Tyler Herro with 13.9 points a game.

Outside of the third quarter of Game 1, the Celtics have outscored Miami 220-181.

The Heat also continue to struggle from 3-point range. They have made 20 3-pointers in the series while Boston had 20 in Game 2. The Heat had the best three-point shooting in the league during the regular season. They can’t do that without the player that led them in three points made and attempted in Robinson.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.