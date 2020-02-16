InsideTheHeat
Heat forward Duncan Robinson bows out in the first round of 3-point contest

Shandel Richardson

Just consider this motivation for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson to give it another chance.

Robinson, competing in his first NBA All-Star Weekend 3-point contest, was eliminated in the first round Saturday night at United Center in Chicago. His score of 19 points failed to make the cut. Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the event, defeating the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards.

"I gotta redeem myself after that, for sure," Robinson said. "We'll see. We'll let those chips fall where they are."

Robinson said there was an adjustment to competing in the event. It was much different than shooting on the court, where he's had so much success this season. He ranks fourth in the league with 191 3-pointers.

"Not necessarily surprised," Robinson said. "It definitely felt a little bit different than in-game shooting. Even just when I was practicing for it, it was a different feeling. It's hard to prepare for it."

The most difficult part was Robinson felt comfortable during the practice sessions. He said those rounds usually landed in the mid-20s.

"That's why I was disappointed in 19," Robinson said. "You can't expect to do that every time."

Hield, who held off defending champion Booker, dedicated his victory to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in his native The Bahamas.

"People in the Bahamas and people that lost their homes, people that lost lives," Hield said. "I dedicate it to them because, like I say, I represent my country to the fullest. When I say that, I really mean it because without my upbringing, I'm nothing. I know what it's like to be in a hurricane. I haven't been in a Category 5, but, no, this goes to them, for sure."

