SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson More Motivated Than Ever

Shandel Richardson

Even though Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson went from G league standout to the team’s single-season record-holder for 3-pointers, he still feels there is more to prove.

Robinson remains disappointed from his subpar performance in the NBA Finals. He shot just 35 percent from the field.

“Motivation is at an all-time high,” Robinson said. I was very disappointed in how I played in those in first two games in the Finals. Not necessarily just because I didn’t make shots. I felt like that I kind of got away from who I was.”

Last year Robinson shot 47 percent, including 44 percent from the 3-point line. He set the franchise record with 270 3-pointers. Historically, Robinson had one of the best seasons the NBA has seen.

Still, he feels there is room for improvement. For starters, his game will have to advance now that he will appear on the opponent’s scouting report after being an unknown last season.

“I always think there’s area for improvement,” Robinson said. “Self-improvement is obviously a huge focus of this organization, also myself. It might not always show through in terms of shooting a higher percentage. It might not always show up statistically just based off that percentage. I’m obviously going to be keyed in probably more so and teams are going to try to take away what it is I want to do. A lot of the development will come in being more effective in getting to those spots that I’m able to be successful in.” 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable as a Starter or Reserve

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has no preference of starting or coming off the bench

Shandel Richardson

by

Sunkist vodka

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Calls Familiarity One of the Team's Biggest Advantages

Miami Heat returns the bulk of their roster from last year's team that made the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Maintaining health is the Main Concern for Miami Heat's Goran Dragic

After missing most of the NBA Finals because of a foot injury, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic focused on staying healthy

Shandel Richardson

Becoming a Better Ball-Handler Among the Priorities for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro working on becoming a complete player entering his second season in the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Ready to Move Past Developmental Role

After spending last year in the G League, Miami Heat second-year forward KZ Okpala

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Hopes to Build on Strong Rookie Season

After losing his starting job during the NBA restart, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn looking to rebound

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Rookie Precious Achiuwa Eager to Get on the Court

Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa has been working out with Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Add Guard to Training Camp Roster

Miami Heat sign former Chicago Bulls guard Max Strus to bring training camp roster to 19

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Putting Their Hopes in Center Bam Adebayo

Pat Riley calls Bam Adebayo one of the cornerstones of the organization

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Returns For An 18th Season

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is back for another year

Shandel Richardson