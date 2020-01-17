Miami Heat
With Dwyane Wade Turning 38 Today, Here's A Look Back At His Top Five Moments

Shandel Richardson

It has been eight months since Dwyane Wade played his final game in a Miami Heat uniform.

Today, the greatest player in franchise history and future Hall of Famer is celebrating his 38th birthday. In honor of that, let’s take a look at my top five moments of his career in Miami.

5. Feb. 27, 2019: Wade was playing his final season, dubbing it “The Last Dance.” Yes, he had a triple-double in the finale against the Brooklyn Nets but the signature moment of that season was the buzzer-beating 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors. Wade lifted the Heat past the league’s signature team at the time, giving the crowd another moment in a meaningful game because Miami was still fighting for a postseason berth.

4. Feb. 8, 2018: The day Wade was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers back to Miami when live in infamy for Heat fans. It was huge for two reasons. It brought Wade back to where he belonged, playing for the team that drafted him in 2003. It also helped end a sour breakup between Wade and team president Pat Riley. Both parties wish they could have handled things differently when parting ways nearly 18 months earlier. Their reunion made for one of the most memorable moments in franchise history. 

3. May 10, 2004: There have probably been more celebrated moments but Wade introduced himself to the basketball world with one play in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were the overwhelming favorites and center Jermaine O’Neal was among the league’s best defenders. Wade, in just his rookie year, drove the lane and slammed over O’Neal in front of the home crowd. In many ways, it was his arrival. 

2. July 8, 2010: When LeBron James went on ESPN to announce he would play in the Miami the following season, it was a testament to his friendship with Wade. Without Wade, their union never occurs. The addition of James helped the Heat gravitate to the level of the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, teams that dominated the league for an extended period. Two championships in four Finals appearances says it all.

1. Feb. 13, 2019: When Wade took the court during pregame warmups in Dallas last February, he immediately ran to the spot he captured his all-time favorite memory. It was the same place he grabbed the final rebound, took a few dribbles and launched the ball in the air to celebrate the Heat’s first championship against the Mavericks. It was a flashback to the beginning of his 16-year legacy when he was named 2006 Finals MVP. 

