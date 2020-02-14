There was a time former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade was always in the mix at NBA All-Star Weekend.

During his career, he made 13 appearances in the game. After retiring last season, not much has changed.

Wade is just as relevant at the league's midseason break. He will be a judge in Saturday night's slam dunk contest at United Center in Chicago. The other judges are Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, WNBA player Candace Parker, rapper Common and actor Chadwick Boseman.

This is Wade's first participation of any kind in the event. He only competed in the Skills Challenge during his playing days. The competition includes Wade's former teammate, Derrick Jones Jr., who is participating for the second time in his career. Jones has earned a reputation as one of the league's top dunkers. The other competitors are Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic), Dwight Howard (Los Angeles Lakers) and Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks).

Wade's presence just adds to an already Heat-filled weekend. The organization has four other participants. Guard Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will play in Sunday's All-Star Game. It is the first appearance for Adebayo and Butler's fifth. On Friday, rookie guard Kendrick Nunn plays in the Rising Stars Challenge. He was supposed to be joined by Tyler Herro, who had to withdraw because of an ankle injury. Forward Duncan Robinson will also compete in the 3-point contest Saturday.

It has already been a busy week for Wade. He got the All-Star festivities going Thursday when he debuted his documentary at Richards High School, his alma mater in suburban Chicago. He surprised the students by making an appearance for the screening. The film details Wade's entire career, including his relationships with Pat Riley, LeBron James, Udonis Haslem and provides an inside look at his final season.