Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade's jersey in three-day celebration

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have decided to go a little extra to honor the best player in franchise history.

The team announced it will have a three-day celebration to honor the retirement of former guard Dwyane Wade’s jersey. The event, dubbed “L3GACY” takes place Feb. 21-23.

The jersey will be officially retired at halftime of the Heat’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 22.

“As teams develop and evolve, there are many players who could be labeled the face of a franchise, then there are those that rise above that,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement. “In my opinion, with all due respect to others, Dwyane Wade has been the face of this franchise. I am so delighted that Dwyane is going to be honored by having his jersey retired. He is so deserving.”

Wade will become the fifth player in team history to have his jersey retired. The others are Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh. Last year Wade completed his 16th and final season in the NBA.

A future Hall of Famer, Wade retired as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He was a 13-time All-Star and helped lead the Heat to three championships, including back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 while teaming with LeBron James. Wade played his first 13 years with the Heat before shockingly leaving as a free agent before the start of the 2016-17 season. He played 1 ½ seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers before returning to the Heat for the final 21 games in 2017.

He is generally considered the league's third-best shooting in history behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.  

 

Canothegreat
Wade was a great player for Miami. Run his runs with Shaq Diesel.

Theycallmebriggs
Future Hall of Famer is correct, well deserved. #wadecounty

eriej
Great player and his pubic pop culture reputation is one to be admired and duplicated. Dedicated and diligently working father, son, and husband.

TG83
It's the end of an era and it makes me sad! #WadeCountyForever

Wiseman1
Well deserved! The real question is why did they put a Chicago Bulls Jordan jersey up in the rafters and will they ever take it down?

kmc1228
When is Rio getting his jersey retired?

Mixg8r160
I think they should have gone a lot of extra for D Wade! 3 weeks is deserved.

