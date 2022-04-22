Skip to main content
Magic Johnson Gave Assist To Dwyane Wade In Handling His Daughter

Magic Johnson Gave Assist To Dwyane Wade In Handling His Daughter

Johnson gave advice when Wade's daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender.

Johnson gave advice when Wade's daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender.

Magic Johnson has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community since his son, E.J., came out as gay in 2013.

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade recently said Johnson was one of his biggest supporters when Wade revealed his daughter, Zaya, was transgender in 2019.

At the time, Wade said he and wife Gabrielle Union "didn't have many resources" to rely on and that's when Johnson and his wife stepped in to help.

“We've always been people who try to do the right thing and do the thing we were supposed to do," Johnson said in an Entertainment Tonight. “No way we were not going to support our son. No way we were going to not love him. As we tell him, ‘Be who you want to be, we going to love you regardless, we going to support you.’”

Johnson and his wife Cookie know the public scrutiny as parents of a gay child. Union said that Johnsons' advice helped their family deal with Zaya.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's all about perseverance and putting your family first, and loving every member of your family equally and out loud,” Union said. “And they showed us the way. They gave us the blueprint. And literally, every step of the way, in my career, in his career, they have been there."

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Gabe Vincent holding his own against Trae Young. CLICK HERE

Trae Young criticizes the officiating in the series. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler comes up big in Game 2. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

USATSI_15318298_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Guard Derek Anderson Talks About Battles with Mental Health

By Jayden Armant1 hour ago
USATSI_18115905_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Speaks On What Caused Him To Struggle At Times Last Season

By Shandel Richardson6 hours ago
USATSI_18116679_168389536_lowres
News

Will The Miami Heat's Homecourt Advantage Continue in Atlanta For Game 3?

By Shandel Richardson7 hours ago
USATSI_18106899_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel Richardson8 hours ago
Jimmy on threes
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Has No Concerns About 3-Point Shooting

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18115746_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Responds To Trae Young's Referee Criticism

By Shandel RichardsonApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18107219_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At The Miami Heat's Odds Of Winning The NBA Finals

By Shandel RichardsonApr 21, 2022
Kyle lowry heading itno game 3
News

Goal For Miami Heat Now Is Avoiding Complacency

By Shandel RichardsonApr 21, 2022