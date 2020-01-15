Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Even though former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has retired from basketball, he is still putting in work.

Wade recently announced he is launching a company with CAA talent agency to help marketers connect with diverse audiences. He spoke of his latest venture with Adweek.com.

“Work doesn’t stop when the ball stops bouncing,” Wade said in the interview. “I want to do everything, and I would, if I could, clone myself. With CAA, I want to add value to this conglomerate. I don’t just want to be part of something—I want to leave an imprint.”

The company is named CAA AMP and emphasizes on culture strategy for brands. Wade will serve as the chief culture official of CAA Basketball. Among his responsibilities includes helping athletes by offering an entrepreneurial course for when their careers end.

“I didn’t have a blueprint on how to do these things,” Wade said. “Now I’m in a position, I’ve walked through certain doors, and I want to leave those doors open for others.”

Wade, 38, began exploring options after attending a CAA meeting that featured several diverse leaders from entertainment, sports and media companies. Among the attendees were actors Jamie Foxx and Evan Longoria.

“That turned on a light bulb for me and sparked an idea,” Wade said, noting that he saw “white space” and “something missing” in the business world, namely diverse voices and values. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with top endorsers, but those rooms often don’t have anyone in them that looks like me or understands my community.”

After 16 seasons, Wade retired as the most decorated player in franchise history. He is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer, a 13-time NBA All-Star and won three championships. The organization is set to retire his jersey during a three-day celebration from Feb. 21-23.