InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Dwyane Wade clarifies tweet that appeared to show support of Nick Cannon's comments that were deemed racist

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade drew criticism early Wednesday for what appeared to be support of celebrity Nick Cannon, who was accused of making anti-Semitic comments that led to his firing from ViacomCBS.

Wade initially posted on social media, "We are with you, keep leading" in reference to Cannon. Wade later clarified his comments on Twitter. The earlier tweet has since been deleted. 

"I want to clarify my now deleted tweet," Wade wrote. "I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create."

Wade later wrote, "I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!"

Cannon has been under fire since releasing comments Monday that had strong racial overtones. On a recent podcast, he referred to whites, Europeans and the Jewish as "savages." Cannon has since apologized. 

"I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences," Cannon wrote in a portion of a Facebook post. 

Cannon was mostly known for his comedy improve series "Wild `n Out" that appeared on VH1. Viacom released a statement saying, "ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon."

Wade, who retired last years after 16 seasons and is a future Hall of Famer, has been among the Heat organization's biggest supporters of fighting against social injustice in recent months. He has spoken openly about the death of George Floyd, who died in May after being in custody of four Minneapolis police officers.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat coaching staff taking advantage of fishing opportunities in Orlando

With a `team room' and lake near hotel as only outside activities, the Miami Heat have resorted to fishing

Shandel Richardson

Underrated label suits Heat's Duncan Robinson just fine

After breakout season, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson still among the league's underrated players

Shandel Richardson

Video: Jimmy Butler explains why he wants to remove last name from jersey to help social justice fight

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler does not plan to join other players in wearing league-provided social justice messages on back of jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. moving forward after battle with COVID-19

Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr says it was easy defeating the virus and is already back in the flow of NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat still feeling safe despite recent COVID-19 positive tests around league

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra trusts the NBA to keep players and personnel safe during the league restart

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Bigger impact with the Miami Heat: Shaquille O'Neal or LeBron James?

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the Miami Heat acquiring Shaquille O'Neal

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hoping to remove name from jersey in support of fight against social injustice

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not participate in the league's program to allow players to wear social justice messages on jerseys

Shandel Richardson

Mental adjustment will test Heat's Jae Crowder the most in NBA `bubble'

Finding a daily routine among the biggest challenges for the Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat facing sense of urgency with quick turnaround from training camp to playoffs

With the NBA restart underway, the Miami Heat coaching staff has already started scouting potential playoff opponents

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder will wear social justice messages on their jerseys

Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder show their support for fighting social justice issues with messages on their jerseys

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson