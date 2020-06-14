Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade again speaks out against police brutality

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been vocal in the past few months about minorities dealing with police brutality.

On Sunday, his vent reached perhaps an all-time high.

Wade took to Twitter to express his outrage over the death of Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police officers Friday in a Wendy's parking lot after being detained on suspicion of drunk-driving. One of the officers involved has been fired.

Wade retweeted a video of Brooks, who was black, and the officer calmly speaking before the incident escalated. There is later video of Brooks wrestling with two cops and grabbing one of their taser guns before being shot.

"They know everything is being filmed," Wade wrote. "They just don’t give a (expletive). They want us watching so we can see how much they don’t care about us."

The shooting is just weeks after the George Floyd situation in Minneapolis, which has drawn worldwide protests. Last month Floyd died after being in custody of four police officers. One of the officers was caught on camera holding his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Wade recently spoke out about that incident and also when Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February after being chased by two white men because they suspected him of criminal activity.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to say to my kids,” Wade said in an Instagram post at the time. “I want to tell my kids over and over and over again that just by the color of your skin, just because you were born African-American, that you are deemed a threat — at all times. No matter what you’re doing, no matter where you’re at, no matter what your family has, you’re deemed a threat.”

