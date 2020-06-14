InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade again speaks out against police brutality

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been vocal in the past few months about minorities dealing with police brutality.

On Sunday, his vent reached perhaps an all-time high.

Wade took to Twitter to express his outrage over the death of Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by police officers Friday in a Wendy's parking lot after being detained on suspicion of drunk-driving. One of the officers involved has been fired.

Wade retweeted a video of Brooks, who was black, and the officer calmly speaking before the incident escalated. There is later video of Brooks wrestling with two cops and grabbing one of their taser guns before being shot.

"They know everything is being filmed," Wade wrote. "They just don’t give a (expletive). They want us watching so we can see how much they don’t care about us."

The shooting is just weeks after the George Floyd situation in Minneapolis, which has drawn worldwide protests. Last month Floyd died after being in custody of four police officers. One of the officers was caught on camera holding his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Wade recently spoke out about that incident and also when Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February after being chased by two white men because they suspected him of criminal activity.

“I’ve been trying to find the right words to say to my kids,” Wade said in an Instagram post at the time. “I want to tell my kids over and over and over again that just by the color of your skin, just because you were born African-American, that you are deemed a threat — at all times. No matter what you’re doing, no matter where you’re at, no matter what your family has, you’re deemed a threat.”

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James show support for Dave Chappelle

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James among the athletes to applaud comedian Dave Chappelle for his recent special that centered on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo part of group seeking insurance policies before season restarts

Five players from the 2017 draft are reportedly inquiring about league-financed insurance policies

Shandel Richardson

Heat G League prospect Gabe Vincent earns Most Improved Award

Gabe Vincent developing into Miami Heat's latest two-way contract wonder

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem joins LeBron James in group fighting voter suppression

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is among several black athletes in More Than A Vote movement

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among rookies to watch the remainder of season

The play of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro could determine how far the Miami Heat advance in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

Season reboot will mark the first time Miami Heat have been fully healthy since February

With center Meyers Leonard recovered from a midseason foot injury, the Miami Heat are finally at full strength

Shandel Richardson

The Dwyane Wade-Udonis Haslem bond among strongest in NBA history

Dwyane Wade shows his appreciation for Udonis Haslem on 40th birthday

Shandel Richardson

Could Udonis Haslem ever work his way into the Miami Heat Mount Rushmore conversation?

With his basketball and work in the community, Udonis Haslem has become one of the strongest figures in South Florida professional sports

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro makes appearance at Black Lives Matter protest

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro attended at social injustice rally over the weekend

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks out against social injustice

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says now is not the time to be silent on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson