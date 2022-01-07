Dwyane Wade Making More Ownership Moves in Utah

Apparently, former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade is growing comfortable doing business in Utah.

On Thursday, Wade announced he is joining the ownership team for Real Salt Lake of the MLS. He already owns stake in the Utah Jazz. Wade partnered with businessmen Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney in the Real Salt Lake deal.

"Excited to join the soccer world and be part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney," Wade tweeted. Let’s go!"

Wade, who is considered the greatest player in Heat history, is now making an impact in Utah. His son, Zaire, even plays for the Jazz G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

After retiring in 2019, Wade often talked about his upcoming business ventures. He moved from South Florida to Los Angeles so he could be closer to wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

Wade is following the model of former teammate and close friend LeBron James, who also has ownership stake in a soccer team. Ten years ago, James invested in Liverpool and has profited greatly.

The two ventures should keep Wade plenty busy during his retirement. Aside from the occasional trip to South Florida, he spends most of his time in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

Some have questioned why Wade and the Heat never spoke about teaming up post-basketball but he is apparently doing fine by himself.

