Dwyane Wade offers words of encouragement to Miami Dolphins' draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade knows all about being the No. 5 pick in a draft.

He was chosen at that spot in 2003 before becoming the most decorated player in franchise history. So, naturally, Wade made the connection when the Miami Dolphins chose Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth selection in Thursday night's NFL draft.

Wade took to social media to express his support.

"The last 5th overall pick to Miami did some cool things. Congrts @Tuaamann can’t wait to watch your journey."

Wade was a late addition to the Heat's draft board in 2003. At No. 5, they realized they had little chance of selecting LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony or Chris Bosh, who were chosen among the top four. The Heat were showing interest in Chris Kaman, Kirk Hinrich and T.J. Ford before a Wade workout impressed team president Pat Riley.

The decision to take Wade turned out to be the correct one. By his third season, Wade led the Heat to the first NBA title in team history. He would win two more championships, play in 13 All-Star games and retire as the all-time No. 3 shooting guard behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The Dolphins can only hope the same for Tagovailoa, who helped lead Alabama to the national title and was a Heisman finalist in his first two seasons. His draft stock took a dip after sustaining a hip injury as a junior. Still, Tagovailao is the most anticipated Dolphins quarterback i since Dan Marino.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich