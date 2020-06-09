InsideTheHeat
The Dwyane Wade-Udonis Haslem bond among strongest in NBA history

Shandel Richardson

They are the most decorated teammates in Miami Heat history.

No pair has made a greater impact on the organization than Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem. After entering the league together in 2003, they formed a friendship that eventually became family. Nothing better displayed it than when Wade wished Haslem a happy 40th birthday Tuesday.

"40 turns 40! Today is A real ones birthday! Happy Birthday to my brother from another @ud40," Wade posted on Instagram. "You continue to defy the odds of life, you continue to be the most selfless person in the room, you continue to lead when it’s uncomfortable. The world has been blessed to be apart of your journey thru life for the last 40 years. Enjoy your day. I love you bro! #UDOG"

With the retirment of Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, Haslem is now the league's oldest active player. Haslem is winding down his 17th and perhaps final season. He has yet to decide if he wants to return for another year.

Haslem and Wade spent nearly their entire careers playing alonside each other. The only intermission was when Wade left for an 18-month period in the summer of 2016 before finishing his playing days back in Miami.

By playing 14 1/2 seasons together, they are the NBA's second-longest tenured teammates behind Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs. In 2018, Wade and Haslem opened a restaurant in Miami, further strengthening their bond.

