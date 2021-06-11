Dwyane Wade Still Fond of Miami Roots But Embracing New Challenge With Utah Jazz

The former Heat guard remains true to Miami while taking on ownership role in Utah

Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will always be grateful to the Miami Heat organization and their fans.

But once his playing days ended following the 2018-19 season, he began thinking of ventures outside South Florida. Among them included gaining ownership stake in a franchise, which he accomplished earlier this year with the Utah Jazz.

Wade made that clear in a recent interview in GQ Magazine.

"One thing I did for Miami in my 14-and-a-half-year career is give them all I had, Wade said in the interview. “They continue to embrace me and my family even though we are not living in that zip code. The love is always there for me, and I think it’s always gonna be there from the fans. We experienced something real together and it’s gonna last all of us a lifetime. I get it, man."

Wade sat courtside for the top-seeded Jazz's victory against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even though he has moved on, Wade said Miami will always hold a special place in his heart.

“But I’m not just one person to stay in one place," Wade said. "I’m a butterfly, man. And I gotta fly. I gotta move. I gotta go. So, this is just the next step in my journey. But, all love to Miami. All love.”

The full GQ article can be read here.

