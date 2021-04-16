Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Takes Ownership Stake With Utah Jazz

Former Heat guard Dwyane Wade has always had an interest in team ownership

Add former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade to the list of players who have ownership aspirations.

On Friday, Wade announced he purchased ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. Michael Jordan (Charlotte Hornets), Shaquille O'Neal (Sacramento Kings) and Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks) are among the former players to make similar moves.

"This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA," Wade told ESPN. "I've seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I've seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I've seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in. ...

"Unfortunately, people in my community don't get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be -- at the top -- and Ryan knows that. I'm thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills."

Wade had long talked about possibly joining management. Heat owner Micky Arison took to social media to congratulate Wade, but also wished Wade had pursued a similar position with Miami.

"I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement," Heat owner Micky Arison posted on Twitter. "We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer."

