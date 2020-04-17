Miami Heat strength staff doing its part to keep players in shape during shutdown

As the Miami Heat's strength and conditioning coach, Eric Foran is used to having high expectations for the players.

It remains the case during the NBA's suspension of the schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak but Foran has scaled back the workouts with the team during their daily workouts on Zoom. It has been the preferred method of communication between the players and staff the past six weeks.

"Everyone is taking a step back," Foran said on a conference call Friday with reporters. "As close as we can stay to that [in-season shape], we want to make it an easier transition to come back."

Players work with Foran five times a week between an hour and 90 minutes. They also do Pilates once or twice weekly.

"Once we have everybody on, we start with meditation," Foran said. "Then we get into mobility work, then we do our lifting. At the end of that, most days we do a bike ride."

Foran, who is entering his eighth season with the Heat, said attendance has been solid for the most part. Some players are given excused absences if they have prior commitments, such as helping a children with homework. Even then, Foran still finds a way to communicate with them.

Despite the social distancing, he said the team has grown closer since the suspension began March 11.

"If a guy can't do it, we talk, we text, we send videos," Foran said.

