InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat strength staff doing its part to keep players in shape during shutdown

Shandel Richardson

As the Miami Heat's strength and conditioning coach, Eric Foran is used to having high expectations for the players.

It remains the case during the NBA's suspension of the schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak but Foran has scaled back the workouts with the team during their daily workouts on Zoom. It has been the preferred method of communication between the players and staff the past six weeks. 

"Everyone is taking a step back," Foran said on a conference call Friday with reporters. "As close as we can stay to that [in-season shape], we want to make it an easier transition to come back."

Players work with Foran five times a week between an hour and 90 minutes. They also do Pilates once or twice weekly.

"Once we have everybody on, we start with meditation," Foran said. "Then we get into mobility work, then we do our lifting. At the end of that, most days we do a bike ride."

Foran, who is entering his eighth season with the Heat, said attendance has been solid for the most part. Some players are given excused absences if they have prior commitments, such as helping a children with homework. Even then, Foran still finds a way to communicate with them.

Despite the social distancing, he said the team has grown closer since the suspension began March 11.

"If a guy can't do it, we talk, we text, we send videos," Foran said.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Bosh and family make sweet delivery to local hospitals

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh delivered dozens of treats to workers at Memorial Regional and Joe DiMaggio Children's hospitals

Shandel Richardson

by

SWThrilla281

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem nearly got into a fight with a broom-wielding Gary Payton in practice

Former Miami Heat teammates Udonis Haslem and Gary Payton nearly came to blows during a practice

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony praises Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn before settling Rookie of the Year debate

Longtime analyst Greg Anthony says Memphis' Ja Morant is clearly the league's top rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn gives inside look at quarantine life of an NBA player

After returning home to Chicago, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn is back working out in Miami during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Could Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join the Miami Heat's rare list of 20-point scorer tandems?

Only three Miami Heat duos have averaged at least 20 points in the same season in franchise history

Shandel Richardson

The season for the Miami Heat was about showing more star power than just Jimmy Butler

With two NBA All-Stars, a legitimate 3-point threat and a pair of rising rookies, Miami Heat showcase more than Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' mother hits close to home for Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo sends condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after losing his mother to coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

Confidence at an all-time high for Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn growing more comfortable after successful rookie season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo teams with JBL to help students adjusts to home-school life

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to donate headphones to students in South Florida area

Shandel Richardson

`Baby Goats' have lasting impact for Miami Heat in first season

First-year players Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Chris Silva paid immediate dividends

Shandel Richardson