Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Puts Recent Struggles on Himself

One thing about Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is he's always been accountable.

With the Heat losing four of five, Spoelstra said he was willing to take most of the blame. The Heat fell to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FTX Arena. It was their third straight loss at home.

“I have to do a better job getting the team organized and getting the team comfortable, where the ball’s going, how we’re going to play offensively,” Spoelstra said. “I definitely have to do a better job.”

The Heat have refused to make any excuses. They have played most of the past few weeks without starters Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is out six weeks because of thumb surgery. Butler returned briefly Monday only to aggravate his bruised tail bone that kept him out the previous four games.

Even with the setbacks, the Heat still have trust in Spoelstra. He's won two NBA titles in five appearances, so they know his value.

“That’s why he’s the coach and that’s why he’s in charge, because he’s good at figuring things like that out,” forward Caleb Martin said. “So it’s going to be our job to adjust to the adjustments that he makes, if any. That’s why he is who he is. He’s a winner. He’s going to figure it out. We all believe in him. Obviously we all believe in each other, and it’s just bumps in the road.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

