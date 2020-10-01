Miami Heat List Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as Doubtful for Game 2 Against Lakers

The Miami Heat have always approached injuries with a "next man up" approach.

The latest situation comes, however, at the worst of the times. The Heat learned they will likely be without guard Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck) against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Both are listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Dragic left Wednesday's game midway through the second quarter with a foot injury. According to reports, he sustained a plantar tear in his left foot. Adebayo exited in the third quarter because of a neck strain. The injury likely stems from when he collided with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Dragic and Adebayo have played significant roles in the Heat advancing to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Dragic is the team's second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler in the playoffs. Adebayo is averaging 17.8 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds.

The Heat will likely turn to rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 18 points off the bench in Game 1. Nunn started every game during the regular season before being replaced by Dragic in the starting lineup for the postseason.

Game 2 is Friday at 9 p.m., in Orlando. Down 1-0, the Heat are trailing in a series for the first time this postseason.

