SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat List Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as Doubtful for Game 2 Against Lakers

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have always approached injuries with a "next man up" approach. 

The latest situation comes, however, at the worst of the times. The Heat learned they will likely be without guard Goran Dragic (foot) and Bam Adebayo (neck) against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Both are listed as doubtful on the injury report.  

Dragic left Wednesday's game midway through the second quarter with a foot injury. According to reports, he sustained a plantar tear in his left foot. Adebayo exited in the third quarter because of a neck strain. The injury likely stems from when he collided with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Dragic and Adebayo have played significant roles in the Heat advancing to the Finals for the first time since 2014. Dragic is the team's second-leading scorer behind Jimmy Butler in the playoffs. Adebayo is averaging 17.8 points and a team-high 10.9 rebounds. 

The Heat will likely turn to rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 18 points off the bench in Game 1. Nunn started every game during the regular season before being replaced by Dragic in the starting lineup for the postseason.  

Game 2 is Friday at 9 p.m., in Orlando. Down 1-0, the Heat are trailing in a series for the first time this postseason. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Eriedj
Eriedj

I hope they can get better soon.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Playing Waiting Game With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo Injuries

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both sustained injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Next in Line if Goran Dragic is Unable to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had his best game of the postseason in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

As Injuries Pile, the Miami Heat Still Want to Remain Balanced

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler wants to continue to get others involved even with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Making Zero Excuses Entering Game 2 of NBA Finals Against Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic had no impact on Wednesday's Game 1 loss

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

The Miami Heat's Success Starts at the Top With Pat Riley

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has the organization in the NBA Finals for the sixth time

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Even With Diminished Roles, Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem Still Provide Valuable NBA Finals Experience

Andre Iguodala and Udonis Haslem are the only Miami Heat players with NBA Finals experience

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "I Belong Here"

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says the organization embracing his personality made for an easier transition

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Needed a Few Weeks to Cope With LeBron James' Departure in 2014

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James meet in the NBA Finals for the first time on opposite sides

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

LeBron James Stands in the Way of the Miami Heat Winning the Fourth Title in Franchise History

LeBron James has the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Los Angeles Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Has Great Respect For Miami Heat

Even though they are the favorite, the Los Angeles Lakers refuse to dismiss Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson