Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reflects on All-Star Appearance

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is thrilled about being named a participant in this year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

He is, however, more excited about it making a statement about the team's entire coaching staff.

“We are honored by it, and it has been a hard grind this season," Spoelstra said. "I remember at the beginning of December when we were back in the standings. It made it look like that seemed a little out of reach and the guys continued to grind it has been a unique season because of all the revolving doors and I really commend our group."

Spoelstra, who will coach the Durant Team later this month in Cleveland, will make his second All-Star appearance. The first was in 2013.

“So, I do think for a weekend it is great for all of us for them to acknowledge it and honor each other," Spoelstra said. "For the work that we put in and share this experience it will be another great memory for everybody involved. This is just one of those examples; it is everyone pulling in the same direction. It is the staff, the players, the sports team, and it is something special. This is not something that happens all the time, it is very tough to win in this league.”



Spoelstra is in his 14th season with the Heat. In December, he was named the Eastern Conference coach of the month.

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net