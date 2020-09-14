Don't Expect Many Strategic Changes In Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

At this point, it's too late for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to insert any new strategies for the Eastern Conference finals.

Spoelstra knows his team's capabilities and tendencies. No sense in changing anything now. The Heat play the Boston Celtics in Game 1 Tuesday in Orlando.

Spoelstra said he doesn't expect to see any surprises. The Heat will hope to continue using depth to their advantage. The Celtics will rely heavily on the three-headed scoring tandem of Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Jaysom Tatum.

"By the time you get to the conference finals, you can't hide," Spoelstra said. "It's not like your opponent is going to be experienced on how to try to exploit you. You have to have the right kind of habits and hopefully have been tested enough in those habits ... to be able to still get to your identity."

The Heat and Celtics are meeting at this stage for the first time since 2012. The Celtics won the regular season series 2-1. Spoelstra said the Heat used a week off to rest and heal from injuries but did not alter any of the game-planning.

It was more about fine-tuning what they already do well.

"We go through the routine," Spoelstra said. "You have to be professional about it. We're going to prepare and try to tighten up things that we do as well."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YOUTUBE: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com