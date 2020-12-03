Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Calls Familiarity One of the Team's Biggest Advantages

When the Miami Heat open training camp, coach Erik Spoelstra will look around the court and see several familiar faces.

The fact the Heat returned most of their core from last year’s team is among the benefits for Spoelstra.

“It was nice,” Spoelstra said. “It’s still a business but we really felt good about our last year and how the group grew together. It is not easy in this league to do what we’re trying to accomplish. The competition is fierce but we’re very grateful we were able to bring back the majority of our group back.”

The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, falling in six games. The only departures were forwards Solomon Hill (Atlanta Hawks), Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) and Derrick Jones Jr (Portland Trail Blazers). The new additions include guards Moe Harkless and Avery Bradley. They also drafted forward Precious Achiuwa out of Memphis.

The Heat were also able to re-sign veterans Meyers Leonard and Goran Dragic to keep the bulk of their team intact. Spoelstra feels it will give them an advantage over teams that overhauled their roster. The Heat open the season at home Dec. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“More importantly, guys feel connected with a common purpose and have some corporate knowledge and also a feel and continuity and camaraderie that’s already been built over several months,” Spoelstra said.

