Erik Spoelstra Calls Miami Heat Season `Unprecedented'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had been in this position before.

He lost twice previously in the NBA Finals, but this Sunday night was different. The Heat lost Game 6 to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending their championship hopes. Rather than sulk, Spoelstra chose to embrace the memorable experience of going from No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference to nearly grabbing the fourth title in franchise history.

"We didn't get the final result that we wanted but these are going to be lifetime memories that we have together," Spoelstra said. "Regardless of whatever happens in the future, we're going to remember this year, this season, this experience and that locker-room brotherhood for the rest of our lives. You're in this business to be able to be around people like this."

The Heat survived three months in the NBA bubble in Orlando, isolated from friends and family. It was the longest season in NBA history because the schedule was suspended for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the sting of losing the Finals will eventually wear off, the experience won't.

"First congratulations to the Lakers organization," Spoelstra said. "It was great to share this stage with them. Congratulations to them on the championship. They earned it in this series. We can't thank the NBA enough for this whole experience. This has been just extraordinary, this bubble, this campus ... To be able to be part of something historic like this, to continue our season, we feel so honored and grateful that we were able to be part of this."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com