SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. Hopeful To Return For First Round

Shandel Richardson

A day after being wheeled off the court, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. said he is hopeful of being ready for the start of the postseason. 

Jones left the game with a neck strain but spoke with reporters Saturday about the incident. 

"I was in a lot of pain," Jones said. "I could feel my hands, my feet, everything. I knew nothing was really bad. They just wanted to take precaution ... I'm glad they did."

Jones sustained the injury in third quarter of a 109-92 loss Friday to the Indiana Pacers in a meaningless game. It occurred when he was hit in the neck and shoulder while trying to get by a screen. Hours after the game, the Heat released a statement that said "after an MRI, CT scan and concussion test, the Heat announce that Derrick Jones Jr. has suffered a neck strain. Jones, Jr. will be re-evaluated again over the weekend."

Jones said his status is day-to-day

"Just a little sore," Jones said. "I'm a lot better." 

Jones, who won this year's slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in February, is among the Heat's latest developmental turned rotation player. He is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 59 games. Two seasons ago, Jones was signed to a two-way contract before earning a standard deal.

The Heat, who finished 44-29, are the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They open the postseason Tuesday against the No. 4 Pacers. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers Can Still Benefit From Meaningless Finale

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers face each other one last time before their first-round postseason series next week

Shandel Richardson

by

Heatfan

VIDEO: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the importance of Kendrick Nunn's minutes Friday against the Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says tonight's minutes for Kendrick Nunn against the Indiana Pacers will be vital

Shandel Richardson

Consecutive games streak will end for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, ending his 158-game streak

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon On Facing the Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon explains what he is expecting to gain from Friday's regular season final against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Improvement Of Tyler Herro

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says rookie Tyler Herro has made great strides as a ball-handler and scoring at the rim

Shandel Richardson

Career Game Should Boost Tyler Herro's Confidence Entering The Playoffs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro had a career-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City and has continued to develop

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Now In Preparation Mode For Facing Indiana Pacers In First Round Of Playoffs

Miami Heat fall 116-115 to Oklahoma City Wednesday but learn their playoff fate

Shandel Richardson

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Balanced scoring is the key for Miami Heat's offense

Jimmy Butler is the go-to player for the Miami Heat but getting contributions throughout the lineup is vital for postseason success

Shandel Richardson

Is Heat's Bam Adebayo The Leading Candidate For Most Improved Player?

According to the gambling website, BetOnline, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the favorite to win the award

Shandel Richardson