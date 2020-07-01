InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the NBA restart: `There's a level of risk'

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his players have already accepted the risk.

Now, it's just a matter of hoping for the best.

On Wednesday, Spoelstra spoke for the first time since the league formally announced plans to restart the season later this month in Orlando.

"There's going to be varying opinions," Spoelstra said via Zoom conference call. "There's no way around it. It's not 100 percent guaranteed. There's a level of risk that everybody has to manage in their own commitment to this. We all feel comfortable that this is really well thought out."

Spoelstra said the Heat have to use the next 20 days wisely to prepare for the first game. After traveling to Orlando next week, they open the restart against the Denver Nuggets Aug. 1.

"I think it's more of the same," Spoelstra said. "It makes it a little more official but I don't think it changed what we've done. We've followed protocol. We've already started the [coronavirus] testing ... Probably more than anything, for whatever reason, the realization was we're a week out. That hit home for me."

Several players around the league have expressed concerns of returning after such a long layoff. The league suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a lot more other things on my mind ahead of that," Spoelstra said. "I think our guys have done a commendable job in such extreme circumstances of staying physically fit."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Criticism over LeBron James' decision 10 years ago was always about where he chose to play

It was 10 years ago when LeBron James decided to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Derrick Jones Jr. remains Heat's only coronavirus case

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team will travel 17 players to Orlando, including center Meyers Leonard

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro joins Old Spice's “Hair is Awesome. Hats are Dumb” movement

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro makes his commercial debut in Old Spice ad

Shandel Richardson

Is backcourt play a concern for Miami Heat entering postseason?

The Miami Heat's backcourt was recently ranked 19th of 22 teams competing in the NBA season restart

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley's first encounter with Kevin Garnett was memorable to say the least

In new documentary, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett shares story of Pat Riley's slight during pre-draft workout

Shandel Richardson

by

rayrich55

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro garnering attention for his style

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro named NBA's best dressed rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat have toughest schedule for season restart

Miami Heat faces the league's most difficult finish to regular season according to metrics website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat entering season restart full of confidence

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem says the team has as good of a chance as anybody in the Eastern Conference

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala among players in NBA meeting to further advances plans to help fight social justice issues

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul participate in meeting to promote the fight against social injustice

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Derrick Jones Jr. becomes Miami Heat's first positive coronavirus case

Miami Heat dealing with coronavirus issues for the first time since pandemic began

Shandel Richardson