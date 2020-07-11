InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat hope to be running smoothly by the time the postseason begins

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra realizes it's going to take time before the team is able to shake off the rust after a four-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After two practices in the "bubble" in Orlando for the restart to the NBA season, Spoelstra said Saturday the goal to be ready for the playoffs.

"I don't think it's realistic to be at our peak by the end of this month but that doesn't necessarily mean we're not going to really plan for that," Spoelstra said on a conference call with reporters. "I think the most important thing is getting ready for the playoffs but we want to be playing good basketball by the time we play those regular season eight games."

Saturday marked the first time the Heat were able to participate in 5-on-5 workouts since the season was shut down March 11. Spoelstra said the adjustment has been constant. The Heat traveled to Orlando with all but center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn. Both are likely dealing with coronavirus issues, although the organization has declined to comment. A third player, Derrick Jones Jr., has also tested positive for the virus. 

"We'll have to continue to adapt and adjust as we go," Spoelstra said. "We've already changed some things just in the last 48 hours due to circumstances. We've done two really good workouts. I'm pleased about that. We'll just continue to forge ahead."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo among the absences for first practice in Orlando

Miami Heat return to practice without Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Shandel Richardson

`Bubble' life already a challenge for Heat and players around NBA

The "new NBA" will be an adjustment for players and coaches

Shandel Richardson

Where the Heat's Jimmy Butler ranks among the top players in Orlando

Miami Heat is one of the top 25 players competing in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat organization deserves more credit for post-LeBron James success

The Miami Heat have recovered better than the Cleveland Cavaliers in life after LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

A look back at LeBron James' top moments with the Miami Heat

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of LeBron James deciding to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Film sessions have been key for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Down time has allowed Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro a chance to study some of the league's best players

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynk hoping to maintain momentum he built before shutdown

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk is feeling rejuvenated after four-month break

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Meyers Leonard supportive of black players using their platform to fight social justice issues

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard feels white privilege does exist

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Meyers Leonard puts COVID-19 outbreak into perspective

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard tackles NBA restart and COVID-19 issues

Shandel Richardson

Heat’s Duncan Robinson ready for awkwardness of playing in empty arena

Experience in G League should help Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson deal with no fans in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson