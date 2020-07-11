Miami Heat hope to be running smoothly by the time the postseason begins

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra realizes it's going to take time before the team is able to shake off the rust after a four-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After two practices in the "bubble" in Orlando for the restart to the NBA season, Spoelstra said Saturday the goal to be ready for the playoffs.

"I don't think it's realistic to be at our peak by the end of this month but that doesn't necessarily mean we're not going to really plan for that," Spoelstra said on a conference call with reporters. "I think the most important thing is getting ready for the playoffs but we want to be playing good basketball by the time we play those regular season eight games."

Saturday marked the first time the Heat were able to participate in 5-on-5 workouts since the season was shut down March 11. Spoelstra said the adjustment has been constant. The Heat traveled to Orlando with all but center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn. Both are likely dealing with coronavirus issues, although the organization has declined to comment. A third player, Derrick Jones Jr., has also tested positive for the virus.

"We'll have to continue to adapt and adjust as we go," Spoelstra said. "We've already changed some things just in the last 48 hours due to circumstances. We've done two really good workouts. I'm pleased about that. We'll just continue to forge ahead."

