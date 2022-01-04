Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture
    Publish date:

    Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture

    Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra draw raves from Golden State coach Steve Kerr
    Author:

    Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra draw raves from Golden State coach Steve Kerr

    Even in defeat, the Miami Heat made a believer out of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. 

    After the Warriors won 115-108 Monday in San Francisco, Kerr said he was impressed by the Heat's grit. Miami was playing shorthanded and then lost star forward Jimmy Butler in the third quarter to an injury. 

    USATSI_17449650_168389536_lowres
    7
    Gallery
    7 Images

    Still, the Heat were competitive throughout against one of the league's best teams. Kerr offered praise for Heat team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

    "That was a testament to Heat culture," Kerr said. "That was just straight Miami Heat basketball. They've been doing it for so long with Spo and Pat Riley over the last two decades have established a competitive spirit that will be there every single night. We knew that coming in. We talked to our team beforehand but that was one of the best performances I've seen from an undermanned team. They had every single out and then Jimmy Butler goes out but they seemed to beat us to every loose ball. They were just a step quicker, a little bit sharper ... I can't tell you how impressed I was by that effort by Miami."

    Read More

    The Heat are still awaiting an update on Jimmy Butler, who has injured the same ankle twice in a week. After losing two straight games, they return to the court Wednesday at the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17449650_168389536_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17449667_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Awaiting the Status of Injured Jimmy Butler

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_17441291_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Preview

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17427370_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings Preview

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17407798_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17420936_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Miami Heat Coping With Depleted Roster

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_13223458_168389536_lowres
    News

    Report: Heat Sign Mario Chalmers to a 10-Day Contract

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17420941_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Evolving as a Playmaker

    Dec 30, 2021