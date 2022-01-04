Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture

Even in defeat, the Miami Heat made a believer out of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

After the Warriors won 115-108 Monday in San Francisco, Kerr said he was impressed by the Heat's grit. Miami was playing shorthanded and then lost star forward Jimmy Butler in the third quarter to an injury.

Still, the Heat were competitive throughout against one of the league's best teams. Kerr offered praise for Heat team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra.

"That was a testament to Heat culture," Kerr said. "That was just straight Miami Heat basketball. They've been doing it for so long with Spo and Pat Riley over the last two decades have established a competitive spirit that will be there every single night. We knew that coming in. We talked to our team beforehand but that was one of the best performances I've seen from an undermanned team. They had every single out and then Jimmy Butler goes out but they seemed to beat us to every loose ball. They were just a step quicker, a little bit sharper ... I can't tell you how impressed I was by that effort by Miami."

The Heat are still awaiting an update on Jimmy Butler, who has injured the same ankle twice in a week. After losing two straight games, they return to the court Wednesday at the Portland Trail Blazers.

