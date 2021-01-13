Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Encouraged by the Development of the Young Players

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent are among the Miami Heat's young players who are continuing to grow

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not pay much attention to the score.

The Heat only had eight players available for Tuesday night's 137-134 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime. Spoelstra was more concerned with the grit of the team, especially the young players, while facing adversity.

"We're not just trying to develop for the future," Spoelstra said. "We're trying to develop guys to learn how to win at the highest level this year, right now. We do need to get better, particularly finishing plays, which we will because our guys want to."

Second-year guard Tyler Herro had a team-high 34 points while third-year forward Duncan Robinson added 26 points. The best performance perhaps was from rookie guard Gabe Vincent, who finished with 24 points, three assists and two rebounds. It was his best NBA game for Vincent, who is on a two-way contract.

"Guys really wanted to get out there and compete," Spoelstra said. "We've been holed up in a hotel room for the last 48 hours. Guys really wanted to get out of the rooms and get out there and play."

The Heat will play the Sixers in the rematch Thursday in Philadelphia. After the four-game road trip ends, Miami returns home for two games against the Detroit Pistons before another four-game road trip with stops in Toronto and Brooklyn.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com