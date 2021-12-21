Favorable Stretch Arrives at Right Time for Miami Heat

After losing on the road Sunday to a struggling Detroit Pistons team that had lost 14 straight games, should there be any worry amongst Miami Heat fans?

The answer is absolutely not.

The Heat’s loss on Sunday makes it only two losses in their last six, as they prepare to get back on track in Tuesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena.

Though the Heat have suffered a number of injuries to important players, with veteran PJ Tucker (knee) being the latest, the Heat have still managed to stay afloat with solid play from their reserves.

“It doesn’t matter, Next man up," guard Max Strus recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. We’ve got to keep finding ways to win. Somebody else has to step in, be that glue guy and make plays for us."

It helps that only one team in the next seven games has a record of .500 or better. This stretch will serve as an opportunity for younger players to continue to build confidence, and the club as a whole to get back into a rhythm of winning.

After the Pacers, the Heat get a rematch with the Pistons. It could serve as the perfect backdrop for the Heat on this four-game homestand. It's only a matter of time before the Heat get back Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who have both been out with injuries.

So, hopefully, the healing process is coming to an end.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com