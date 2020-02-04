InsideTheHeat
Injuries Lead To Miami Heat Recalling Three G League Players

Shandel Richardson

With the injury list growing, the Miami Heat have called for reinforcements.

On Tuesday, the Heat announced they recalled forwards KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander and guard Gabe Vincent from their G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. They were added after guard Tyler Herro and power forward Meyers Leonard sustained injuries in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena. Herro is dealing with a foot issue while Leonard has a sprained ankle. The Heat are also without guard Justise Winslow, who has been sidelined the past 12 games because of back problems. There is no timetable for any of the injured players to return.

Okpala was the Heat's 2019 second-round draft pick out of Stanford. He appeared in three NBA games, playing just three minutes before being sent to Sioux Falls Dec. 12. Okpala has started 17 games for the Skyforce, averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Alexander and Vincent were both signed to two-way contracts in January. Alexander, who played at Tennessee, is averaging 10.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.17 assists in the G League while Vincent's (UC Santa Barbara) numbers are 16.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds a game. Recently, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr. were on two-way contracts in Miami before earning standard contracts. Both have become key contributors, with Robinson starting 44 games and Jones developing into a rotation player. 

Winners of two straight, the Heat begin a five-game, West Coast road trip Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. At 34-15, they hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. 

