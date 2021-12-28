Gabe Vincent Filling in Nicely When the Miami Heat Need Him Most

Gabe Vincent is a rather unfamiliar face, but a name you have begun to hear more often if you’ve followed the Miami Heat.

He is one of the guys the club has called on to fill an especially large role, considering now the absence of veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

Vincent has put on display his ability to score at times this year, but also shown the ability to be a true point guard. This balance has afforded him an increase in minutes, and a larger role in recent games with the absence of key players.

In Sunday's 93-83 victory against the Orlando Magic, Vincent had 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists. The unselfish play out of the second year player has earned the respect of both coaches and teammates, especially forward P.J Tucker. He recently told the Miami Herald that Vincent is one of the players on the team he appreciates the most.

“I love Gabe," Tucker said. "I love the way he plays, aggressive, plays hard, confident. You don’t get a whole lot of guys like that who don’t play a whole lot, but when they get in the game, right away they make their presence felt on defense and be confident.”

Soon, the Heat will have all of their starters back. Still, they will need players like Vincent.

Vincent and the Heat return to action Tuesday against the Washington Wizards at FTX Arena.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @coreyholmes4