What the Miami Heat can gain with a deep postseason run

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are considered a longshot to win the NBA title this season.

That doesn't mean they can't benefit from the postseason.

With the Heat holding the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference as the season sets to restart next month in Orlando, a strong showing could impact their free agency the following summer. SI.com writer Michael Shapiro included Heat team president Pat Riley on his list of those who could benefit the most with a deep run in the playoffs.

"Despite the Heat’s impressive 2019-20, their next championship isn’t coming in Orlando," Shapiro wrote. "The Heat trend closer to a nice story than a true contender this season, currently holding the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s hard to win a title with Jimmy Butler as the lead option, while Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson still have plenty to prove on the game’s brightest stage. But a deep playoff run could set the stage for another free-agency coup in 2021."

The Heat have made it clear they are targeting a superstar in free agency. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo are reportedly on the wish list. The Heat are positioning themselves for another impressive haul like when they grabbed LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010. That led to two championships in four consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

"The 2021 class has been discussed as a potential gold mine for years now, with two obvious options for Miami," Shapiro wrote. "There’s (of course) Giannis Antetokounmpo, the crown jewel of the class, and a transformational talent that would immediately vault Miami to the top of the Finals conversation. Then there’s Victor Oladipo. The Pacers guard didn’t look quite like his former self after returning from a knee injury in late January, but when healthy, there’s no denying his immense talent. Pairing Butler with Oladipo could give Miami the top two-way backcourt in the Eastern Conference. Miami could reassert itself as an elite free-agent destination with a deep playoff run in 2020.

