Magic Johnson Says The Miami Heat Are One Of The `Deepest And Talented Teams

Johnson praised the Heat on social media after their Game 2 victory

Magic Johnson likes what he sees from the Miami Heat through two games.

The Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Twitter of how the Heat have looked in their first-round, Eastern Conference series with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat lead 2-0.

On Wednesday, Johnson offered his praise for the team and coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Miami is one of the deepest and most talented teams in the playoffs,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “And arguably has the best coach in the NBA, Coach Spoelstra. The defense, the running game, and three point shooting have all been on point in the first two games of the series!”

Game 1’s victory was highlighted by Duncan Robinson making 8 of 9 3-pointers. In Game 2, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler scored a playoff-high 45 points.

History says the Heat are well on the way to the second round to face either the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors. The Hawks have never rallied from a 0-2 deficit (0-25). The Heat have also never blown a 2-0 series lead. Overall, NBA teams have closed out a 2-0 lead 92 percent of the time.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4