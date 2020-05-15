InsideTheHeat
Glen Rice reflects on the Miami Heat's first playoff series against the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls

Shandel Richardson

The euphoria of becoming the first Miami Heat team to make the playoffs was short-lived.

Moments after the Heat learned they qualified for the 1992 postseason, they learned the opponent was the defending champion Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

"In the back of our minds and among ourselves, we're saying it doesn't matter who we're playing," former Heat forward Glen Rice said on a podcast interview with Heat.com. "When we found out that Atlanta had lost and we were playing against the all mighty Chicago Bulls, we were like, `Listen, they play basketball like we do."'

The Bulls won the series 3-0 on the way to their second of three straight titles. Jordan, who is the subject of ESPN's "Last Dance" documentary, averaged 45 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Rice spent plenty time guarding Jordan in the series.

"There were moments we had our hands over both his eyes and he was in such a great rhythm," Rice said. "It was really nothing you could do but hope that he missed the shot."

Rice also highlighted Jordan's play on the defensive end. Jordan was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1988 and named first-team nine times. No play showcased that more than when he blocked Rice's shot in the post early in Game 2.

"Michael came from out of the rafters," Rice said. "I had no idea. That's how quick he was. It wasn't a double-team. I had a guy on the post. I did my little shake move, let it go and all of a sudden, I'm like `No, ... where did he come from?' That's what made him amazing. Not only was he that explosive offensively, I mean this guy's IQ for basketball was above normal."'

