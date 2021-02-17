Miami Heat at Golden State Preview

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Clippers -1

Vitals: The Heat and Warriors meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season. Last season, Miami swept the season-series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight against Golden State. The Heat are 31-32 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 13-19 in road games.... Center Bam Adebayo has recorded a team-leading 14 double-doubles ... Forward Moe Harkless (thigh) is probable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

WARRIORS

G Stephen Curry

G Kelly Oubre

C Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

F Juan Toscano-Anderson

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler: “It’s just who we are right now,” forward Jimmy Butler said of the Heat being unable to sustain anything meaningful this season. “It’s not a good thing. No excuses. We’ve got to fix it. We’re capable. We’re still a very, very, very good team. We just don’t play as it sometimes or look it sometimes. And then, at times, I think we believe.”

Heat guard Tyler Herro: “It’s been a challenge. I think you guys see it. From game to game, it’s the offense or it’s the defense. But we’re just still working to be able to really put a full 48 minutes on both ends and really put it together. We gotta figure it out.”

