Victor Oladipo Comfortable in Debut With the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 116-109 for their third straight victory

Guard Victor Oladipo can now say he's a Miami Heat player.

Oladipo made his debut with the organization in Thursday's 116-109 victory against the Golden State Warriors. He finished with six points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

''I feel like being a part of this and walking around that locker room every day and seeing those championships and walking around and seeing what winning looks like, it's going to help me be a better player, be a better person, and help me help this team win at the highest level," Oladipo said.'

The Heat, who won their third straight game, were led by Jimmy Butler's 22 points. Forward Duncan Robinson added 21 points while second-year guard Tyler Herro finished with 20 points and Bam Adebayo had 19. Oladipo said he was impressed with the balanced scoring.

“It speaks for itself,” Oladipo said. “Before I got here, the way the box score is, they’ve had similar games just like that. It just shows what kind of character we have, what kind of players we have on this roster. And I’m definitely glad to be a part of it.”

The Heat are waiting for Oladipo to get more acclimated to the system as they continue their playoff push.

'He's a veteran guy, he's played in good programs on good teams, so he knows how to fit in,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''I think defensively, it's extremely natural, the fit. And offensively, he gives us that downhill attack, another guy that can make plays, another guy that can put pressure on opposing defenses in the paint.''

