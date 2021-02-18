Miami Heat Endure Another Disappointing Loss Against the Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat fall 120-112 to the Golden State Warriors, losing for the third straight game

A week ago, the Miami Heat were riding the high of a four-game winning streak.

They briefly were able to forget about this season's slow start. And then they got into the meat of the seven-game, West Coast trip. The Heat have now lost three straight after falling 120-112 to the Golden State Warriors in overtime Wednesday.

Miami led by 14 in the fourth quarter before faltering late.

“Eventually, the game gets painful enough that we all make the adjustments that are necessary," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

For the second straight game, the Heat lost to a shorthanded team. The Warriors were playing without forward Draymond Green. Two days, the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, who were minus Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley.

All-Star guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points.

''Everything was in rhythm for Steph," Warriors guard Kent Bazemore said. "Percentages always catch up for him. We just stayed with it, which is good on him, just staying with it and keep letting it fly. He was huge for us late there.''

The loss spoiled another solid all-around game from forward Jimmy Butler. He finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his third triple-double in four games.. He is the first Heat player to have consecutive triple-doubles.

Center Bam Adebayo added 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds while guard Kendrick Nunn had 19 points.

''Once it got close and it became a possession game. That's when Curry came alive,'' Spoelstra said.