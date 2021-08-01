Sports Illustrated home
Miami Heat Exercise Option With Goran Dragic

The move could lead to the Heat adding new players
The Miami Heat has decided to exercise the team option on the contract for point guard Goran Dragic, according to multiple reports. 

Dragic is guaranteed $19.4 million this season. The deadline to make the final decision was Sunday at 5 p.m. With the move, the only way the Heat could acquire a big-name free agent is via a sign and trade. 

The Heat have been linked with several possible new additions, including Kyle Lowry . 

