Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Picking And Choosing His Scoring Spots

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic immediately made the correction.

After Tuesday's victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, a reporter asked Dragic about the offense running through him in the first half and teammate Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter.

Dragic disagreed by saying it was the opposite in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, with Butler serving as the opener and Dragic the closer.

"It depends," Dragic said. "We just read the game. We go with the flow. We try to look for the mismatch."

It was Dragic who kept the Heat afloat when they were outplayed by the Celtics in the first half. The game was later turned over to Butler in the fourth quarter and overtime.

While Butler made a pair of key late shots, Dragic allowed the Heat to remain close when things could have easily gotten out of hand. He finished with a team-high 29 points.

"Goran was able to shake free a few times and put some points on the board that just kind of gave us a little bit more confidence in that second quarter," Spoelstra said.

Dragic and Butler have found a solid balance, especially in the postseason. Dragic leads the team with 21.9 points a game, with Butler not too far behind at 21.6.

"Goran's so smart and he's telling everybody where to be out there on the floor," Butler said. "He was huge in putting the ball in the basket. He rebounded the ball well. He passed it."

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler on Boston Celtics: "They Got Some Really, Really Good Player, As Do We"

The Miami Heat are focused on their game rather than the Boston Celtics entering the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

